Monroe woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in husband’s shooting

Spaeth ordered another evaluation for recommendation of treatment and care in “the least restrictive setting.”

Imfeld, who was released from jail months ago after the family posted bond, is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 20 for disposition and treatment recommendation.

On Dec. 1, 2021, police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Imfelds’ residence on Apple Knoll Lane.

Nancy Imfeld was taken into custody at the scene. Her husband, Douglas, was taken to the hospital. He has since recovered from his injuries.

In the 911 call, a man, identified by police as Douglas Imfeld, screamed, “I’ve been shot. Help me.”

He told the dispatcher his wife shot him in the back.

“She’s standing here crying,” he said to the dispatcher.

Dispatchers tried to determine where the gun was located as officers were en route.

That’s when Douglas Imfeld handed the phone to his wife, who told dispatchers “I think I put it back in my purse,” according to the 911 call.

A woman, apparently Nancy Imfeld, also called 911 and said, “I don’t know what’s going on with my husband.”

She sobbed when dispatchers asked if she needed the police, fire or paramedics.

“I need everything,” she said.