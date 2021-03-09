Montgomery County Jail installs video chat for inmates and families amid pandemic

Video visitation stations are now in the lobby of the jail and are free to both the inmates and the visitors. Inmates are allowed two 30-minute visits a week, one per day.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said ending visitations was one of the hardest decisions he had to make at the beginning of the pandemic last year. He said it is important to him that inmates have an opportunity to see and talk with those they love while inside the Montgomery County Jail.