Montgomery County juvenile judge will retire at the end of the year

Judge Anthony Capizzi has been a Montgomery County Juvenile Court judge since 2004. CONTRIBUTED
Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago

A judge who has presided over the Montgomery County Juvenile court for the last 18 years will not seek another term in office and will step down at the end of the year.

Judge Anthony Capizzi said he came to the decision after much deliberation.

“It is time to retire and pass the torch on to a new judge, who will work for justice and equality, with the goal of protecting and enhancing the lives of the children and families that Juvenile Court serves, as I have labored so hard to do for the past 18 years,” Capizzi said in a statement.

Capizzi was elected judge in 2004 after serving as a Dayton City Commissioner for more than 10 years.

During his time on the bench, Capizzi oversaw the growth of the Juvenile Treatment Court and the implementation of a Juvenile Mental Health Court and Family Treatment Court.

“He led the initiative to create multiple Evening Reporting Centers, put into practice the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative (JDAI), created the Pro Se Services program, and strengthened the Court’s Reclaiming Futures and Natural Helpers programs to better serve youth and their families,” his biography on the court’s website says.

“ Capizzi led the Court into the 21st century technology-wise by instituting real-time entries and the use of texting to remind families of hearing dates. In addition, he implemented the use of IBM Watson Artificial Intelligence in case management and health management issues of youth and instituted virtual hearing capabilities in all courtroom,” the biography says.

In a statement announcing his retirement, Capizzi thanked his staff, family and fellow judges for their assistance during his career. He said during his last year on the bench, he will focus on protecting the rights and improving the experiences of people who come before the juvenile court and that the court is run in a fiscally responsible way.

