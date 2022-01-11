Montgomery County juvenile judge will retire at the end of the year

Caption Montgomery County Judge Anthony Capizzi CONTRIBUTED Caption Montgomery County Judge Anthony Capizzi CONTRIBUTED

“He led the initiative to create multiple Evening Reporting Centers, put into practice the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative (JDAI), created the Pro Se Services program, and strengthened the Court’s Reclaiming Futures and Natural Helpers programs to better serve youth and their families,” his biography on the court’s website says.

“ Capizzi led the Court into the 21st century technology-wise by instituting real-time entries and the use of texting to remind families of hearing dates. In addition, he implemented the use of IBM Watson Artificial Intelligence in case management and health management issues of youth and instituted virtual hearing capabilities in all courtroom,” the biography says.

In a statement announcing his retirement, Capizzi thanked his staff, family and fellow judges for their assistance during his career. He said during his last year on the bench, he will focus on protecting the rights and improving the experiences of people who come before the juvenile court and that the court is run in a fiscally responsible way.