Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns against phone call scams

The caller then tells the resident they have failed to appear in court or that there was a legal matter that they needed to discuss with the resident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The individual is then asked to make a payment or else they would have a warrant out for their arrest, deputies said. The scam caller then requests that the payment be made through PayPal, Apple Pay, a money order or by another method of payment to avoid arrest.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

Fraudulent callers have even been known to clone phone numbers to appear legitimate on the incoming caller ID. Often, the phone number may appear to be coming from the sheriff’s office, while in fact, the phone number has been spoofed.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office never calls residents and threatens arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, missed court dates, etc.,” deputies said.

Those who may receive calls such as these should hang up and report it to their local police department.