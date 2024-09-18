Mother in viral child abuse video to spend 55 more days in jail

She pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to one count of endangering a child, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Ryan was charged after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department on Aug. 14 reported they received several notifications, some from out of state, about the video.

The video posted on Facebook showed a woman leaning over a crib and repeatedly striking a wailing infant.

The sheriff’s office worked with Dayton police to identify Ryan, who was arrested in Harrison Twp.

“The child is safe and in the custody of Children Services,” the sheriff’s office said following Ryan’s arrest.

Ryan will be on probation for up to five years and was ordered to not have any contact with her child pending an order from Montgomery County Juvenile Court, according to court records.

She also is ordered to take parenting classes and undergo intensive outpatient mental health treatment.