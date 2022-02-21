Mother who abandoned son in Colerain arrested in Kentucky

Heather Adkins, 32, was arrested at a gas station on an outstanding warrant for an unpaid ticket. The Georgetown Police Department said they weren’t aware initially that Colerain police had filed a warrant for Adkins on child endangerment. Following her arrest in Georgetown, Jim Love, spokesperson for Colerain police, said Adkins will be transported back to Ohio to face the child endangerment charge. She’s currently at the Scott County Jail in Kentucky.

Police said the boy is from Shelbyville, Indiana, roughly 73 miles away from the Cincinnati area. The boy is 5-years-old and is non-verbal, with autism.