Mother who abandoned son in Colerain arrested in Kentucky

COLERAIN TWP., Hamilton County — A woman who police said abandoned her son on a dark road in Colerain Township on Thursday night was arrested in Georgetown, Ky. on Saturday.
Heather Adkins, 32, was arrested at a gas station on an outstanding warrant for an unpaid ticket. The Georgetown Police Department said they weren’t aware initially that Colerain police had filed a warrant for Adkins on child endangerment. Following her arrest in Georgetown, Jim Love, spokesperson for Colerain police, said Adkins will be transported back to Ohio to face the child endangerment charge. She’s currently at the Scott County Jail in Kentucky.
Police said the boy is from Shelbyville, Indiana, roughly 73 miles away from the Cincinnati area. The boy is 5-years-old and is non-verbal, with autism.
According to court documents, the boy was abandoned on Copper Creek Lane, an “unfamiliar, dark, dead-end street.” Colerain Police said passing drivers found the boy Thursday night near the intersection of Sheed Road and Gaines Road, a block from where court documents said the boy was abandoned.
The stretch of road along Sheed between Copper Creek and Gaines does not have a sidewalk.
He was found wearing a jacket and sweats. Police issued a request to the public on Friday to help find the boy’s family.
“Thanks to concerned residents who called us quickly last night, he is safe and warm,” police said in a statement on Facebook. “He will remain safe while we continue the investigation.”
Police confirmed on Friday the boy was not a missing child from Canada after speaking with Canadian authorities.
