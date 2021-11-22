Nearly 50 cited in US 35 speeding crackdown

Local law enforcement handed out almost 50 tickets Thursday to people speeding in the area of U.S. 35 and I-75, Dayton Police said, and another traffic enforcement effort is set to take place Wednesday.
The Dayton Service Initiative, a collaboration between the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police to patrol high-risk areas in the county where speeding and crashes are common, was announced in August and enforcement has taken place periodically over the last three months.
Officials monitored U.S. 35 and I-75 Thursday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and stopped 53 vehicles. Law enforcement gave out 48 speeding tickets and Dayton Police said 85% of those drivers were traveling at more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Six of those vehicles were traveling more than 90 miles per hour.
Law enforcement leaders said the Dayton Service Initiative was created to reduce fatal crashes. So far in 2021, there have been 56 confirmed fatal crashes in Montgomery County, according to OSHP data. Including provisional data, there have been two fewer fatal crashes this year compared to this time last year.
However, by this time in 2019, there were 41 fatal crashes, patrol data says.
Officials have said that the fatal crash rate is too high in the area and traffic enforcement is a way to slow down speeders and make the roads safer for everyone.
Along with the speeding violations Thursday, Dayton Police said six people were given seat belt violations, 13 were found to be driving with no licenses or suspended licenses, three were cited for equipment violations and five warnings were handed out.
Officials plan another enforcement operation Wednesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Between 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., law enforcement will be out on State Route 48 and Turner Road.
About the Author