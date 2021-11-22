Nearly 50 cited in US 35 speeding crackdown

The Dayton Service Initiative, a collaboration between the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police to patrol high-risk areas in the county where speeding and crashes are common, was announced in August and enforcement has taken place periodically over the last three months.

Officials monitored U.S. 35 and I-75 Thursday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and stopped 53 vehicles. Law enforcement gave out 48 speeding tickets and Dayton Police said 85% of those drivers were traveling at more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.