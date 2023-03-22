NEW: Dayton police officer on leave amid criminal investigation

A Dayton police officer is on paid administrative leave pending a criminal investigation.
“Due to the nature of the allegations, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has been contacted to conduct an independent investigation,” the Dayton Police Department posted Wednesday afternoon on social media.
The officer has not been named, and the specific allegations also have not been released.
The department said its professional standards bureau also will conduct an administrative investigation.
“To not impede this investigation, no additional information can be shared at this time, including the officer’s name,” Dayton police spokesman James Rider stated in a release.
In Other News
1
Katelyn Markham death case: Fiancé arrested for murder
2
NEW DETAILS: Man shot at fairgrounds now in stable condition
3
Gunman stole more than $19K in Cashland robbery, Moraine police say
4
Man indicted in deadly stabbing at Englewood workplace
5
Police: Driver jailed in US 35 deadly pedestrian crash in Dayton
About the Author