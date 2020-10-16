New court date for man accused of stabbing woman, putting her body in Kettering dumpster

Terrel Ross, 37, is now due in court for a motion to suppress hearing on Nov. 30. He was previously due in court on July 9 for the hearing, but that was canceled after Ross was quarantined in the Montgomery County Jail in connection to the COVID-19 virus, court records say.

Ross allegedly told police that he killed his girlfriend, 24-year-old Sierra Woodfork, on Jan. 12 and first placed her in a closet and then inside a refrigerator before moving her to the dumpster. Kettering police officers responded to an apartment complex on Aberdeen Avenue on Jan. 18 after her body was discovered in the dumpster, prosecutors said.