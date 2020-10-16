New court date for man accused of stabbing woman, putting her body in Kettering dumpster

A new court date has been set in a case against a man accused of stabbing a woman to death and putting her body in a dumpster.
Terrel Ross, 37, is now due in court for a motion to suppress hearing on Nov. 30. He was previously due in court on July 9 for the hearing, but that was canceled after Ross was quarantined in the Montgomery County Jail in connection to the COVID-19 virus, court records say.
Ross allegedly told police that he killed his girlfriend, 24-year-old Sierra Woodfork, on Jan. 12 and first placed her in a closet and then inside a refrigerator before moving her to the dumpster. Kettering police officers responded to an apartment complex on Aberdeen Avenue on Jan. 18 after her body was discovered in the dumpster, prosecutors said.
Ross is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond.
In the motion to suppress that was filed in April, the defense asks the judge to disallow Ross' statements to police from court..
“Defendant contends that he was in custody when he was questioned and should have been issued his Miranda warnings,” the motion says. “Defendant also contends that he did not voluntarily, knowingly and intelligently waive his rights when answering questions. Defendant also contends that his statements were the product of coercion, overreaching or promises.”
The case is being heard by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof.