New details: 1 dead, 6 injured in drive-by shooting at large Dayton house party

The woman killed was identified as 22-year-old Donna Zile by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

“There’s also an 18-year-old male that’s in serious, life-threatening condition due to this incident,” Henderson said.

The assistant chief said the drive-by shooting, which involved possibly multiple weapons and multiple vehicles, stemmed from a party at a vacant house in the 1500 block of Home Avenue.

All available crews responded, in addition to homicide detectives. The department also received assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies, including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Trotwood Police Department and Five Rivers MetroParks rangers.

“There were a large number of juveniles and young adults at this address. We don’t know the exact number but I think it’s important to highlight this is the third incident at a vacant house where we’ve had these large gatherings of young adults or juveniles occur since June 17,” Henderson said.

One such party, which can have as many as 100 or more people, involved a 16-year-old firing a rifle into a residence, and several stolen vehicles were recovered, he said.

“It’s alarming because a lot of people were at this event, this could have been a lot worse and there’s a potential we may have a second victim that loses their life,” Henderson said.

The remaining five people struck by gunfire did not suffer injuries that were life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are following up on every single lead, Henderson said, but need the community’s help.

Anyone who saw the shooting or who has information or video is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).

Also, anyone aware of an upcoming vacant house party can call 333-COPS 2677) to alert police so it can be addressed before it starts.

Staff Writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.