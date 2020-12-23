NEW DETAILS: Prosecutors seek life without parole for Dayton man convicted of raping child

The Dayton Daily News exclusively reported that Dayton police were investigating allegations that two children were placed by Children Services in a home with sexual assault suspects. The report says before Montgomery County Children Services placed the children in his home, Curtiss was the suspect of multiple sex-related crimes dating back to 2006 but was never convicted.

The report also says a teenager living in the home previously was accused of sexually assaulting a child in another county.

The report says a 4-year-old girl and her brother told their mother that she was being sexually assaulted by Curtiss, but the girl was not removed from the home after it was reported to Children Services.

Curtiss was indicted over the summer and at the time Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. issued a statement acknowledging that the child was known to Children Services.

“If those responsible would have heeded the red flags present, the abuse this child suffered may never have happened,” he said. “This is another tragic child abuse case, showing that we must be vigilant, and continue to put in extra care and effort, which anyone involved in these types of cases should expect. Children deserve no less.”

Montgomery County Children Services spokesman Kevin Lavoie said previously the agency was unable to comment on the case at the time.

“We have been unable to obtain the police report that was given to the media in this case. Therefore, we cannot comment on information that we have no knowledge of,” he said.

Prosecutors said in the sentencing memorandum that Curtiss engaged in grooming behaviors, gaining the trust of not just the child but also the adults around her. They said Curtiss could have played a positive role in the child’s life, but instead turned what was supposed to be a temporary safe haven for her became a living nightmare.

“She had nowhere to go, no one to turn to for help,” prosecutors said. “So (the child) learned to live through this horror.”