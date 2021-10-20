dayton-daily-news logo
New Jersey man wanted, charged with attacking Fairborn woman in Greene County Jail

Dandre Shamir Burrell | Photo courtesy of the Greene County Jail
Dandre Shamir Burrell | Photo courtesy of the Greene County Jail

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

A New Jersey man is now in the Greene County Jail who was wanted after reportedly breaking into a Fairborn apartment through a barricaded door, knocking a woman unconscious and taking her cellphone and car when she tried to call police.

Dandre S. Burrell, 21, faces charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, theft of a motor vehicle, disrupting a public service and failing to comply with the orders of a police officer, all felonies, according to jail records.

According to court records, Burrell met the victim online, then traveled to Ohio from New Jersey.

Burrell reportedly broke into the victim’s apartment through a barricaded door while she slept in her bedroom with her 2-year-old daughter.

Court documents said Burrell asked the victim questions and then punched her in the mouth, knocking her unconscious. After she woke up she tried to call police, but he took her phone and her keys before leaving in her car.

Police responding to the victim’s apartment after the report found her bleeding “profusely” from the mouth, documents said.

Highway Patrol troopers later chased the victim’s vehicle on Interstate 70 until it crashed and the driver fled.

Burrell was not found at the scene, and pings of the victim’s phone came back to the area of the crash.

Court records also showed that the victim reported Burrell threatened to kill her, and he was arrested on telecommunications harassment and menacing charges.

When a warrant was issued for his arrest, Burrell was believed to be on his way back to New Jersey.

