No charges expected in overdose death of man accused of killing girls in crash

Walters was accused of stabbing his father on Aug. 26, 2019, and stealing and crashing his father’s truck. He then reportedly stole a Riverside police cruiser before crashing into another vehicle outside the Dayton Metro Library in downtown Dayton. The crash killed two 6-year-old girls, Penelope Jasko and Eleanor McBride.

Walters was scheduled to go to trial in March but since he died the case was dismissed.

Streck said his office is always fighting drugs getting into the jail. The facility’s security was upgraded recently to prevent people from passing contraband to inmates at the recreation area of the jail. He also said the office uses a body scanner to search for contraband and is constantly working to make sure everyone who is employed inside is trustworthy.

But, he said there are limits to the type of searches county jail employees can do to incoming inmates compared to a state prison employee.

“The jail is just a smaller mirror of our community,” Streck said. “We obviously know that we have a very large problem with substance abuse in our county and it’s just a constant battle trying to keep those drugs out of jail.”