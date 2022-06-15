No charges for Moraine police officers in deadly I-75 shooting

He said the Moraine officers asked about less-lethal options immediately available, but neither they nor an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper assisting at the crash scene had access, the chief said.

Moraine police provided this image of a gun they said a man had in his hand inside his crashed vehicle on I-75 early Wednesday.

Richardson said events unfolded this way:

Moraine police and fire crews responded at 5:46 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 North near Dryden Road. One vehicle was on its top and a second in a ditch.

The officers had checked once on Isham, who was inside the car on its top, and were waiting on the fire department. “As they came back around the car, one of them noticed that he had a gun,” Richardson said.

Isham was pointing the gun and disobeying commands, Richardson said.

“The suspect had a gun, pointed the firearm at the officers, officers shot the suspect. The officers then immediately secured the weapon and called for the medics to come in and help,” Richardson said. “Officers attempted to engage the suspect for approximately 5 minutes. They gave him, we counted 41 commands over that 5 minutes to put the gun down, which he ignored.”

Police investigating a officer involved shooting after an accident on 75 northbound near Moraine Wednesday morning, May 4, 2022.

The gun was not loaded, Richardson said, but one of the officers saw Isham cocking the gun.

Isham’s vehicle license plate and driver’s license were issued in Oregon, but he was living locally, Richardson said.

He had an April felony assault arrest in Colorado, and an active protection order against him but did not appear to have any active warrants, the chief said.

It is not clear what led to the crash, but Richardson said Isham “had to be traveling at a substantial speed.”

The driver of the car that landed in a ditch was one of the 911 callers following the crash.

“I have no idea what happened. I was in the slow lane coming up on the Dryden Road exit and someone hit me,” he told the dispatcher. “... There were sparks. I’m not even sure there’s not even a fire.”

The crash and shooting closed I-75 North from Central Avenue/South Dixie Highway to Dryden Road for several hours and also temporarily blocked a couple lanes of I-75 South.

The last fatal shooting involving Moraine officers was in 2017, and about 20 years before that, the chief said.