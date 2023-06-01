BreakingNews
No charges for officer who shot passenger fleeing Dayton traffic stop
X

No charges for officer who shot passenger fleeing Dayton traffic stop

Crime & Law
By
7 minutes ago

A Dayton officer who shot and wounded a man in April who reportedly pulled a gun out of his pocket after he fled a traffic stop will not face criminal charges.

The man shot, identified as 36-year-old Delandrias Alan Webster of Dayton, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition following the April 10 officer-involved shooting.

ExploreRELATED: Police shoot passenger fleeing Dayton traffic stop, man in stable condition

Officer Riley Brown of the Dayton Police Department was identified as the officer who shot Webster. A Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday declined to indict Brown following an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Dayton police, the sheriff’s office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were conducting an auto theft suppression operation when an officer around 9:15 p.m. saw a blue SUV registered to a woman with a warrant and initiated a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, Webster fled from the front passenger seat. Brown pursued him on foot past an apartment building and into an alley. The officer ordered Webster to stop and show his hands. At one point, Webster removed a gun from his pocket and Brown fired multiple shots, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said during an April 11 media briefing following the shooting.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Brown fired four rounds and Afzal said Webster had multiple wounds but it was not clear how many times he had been shot.

Investigators reportedly found a handgun, two cellphones and suspected cocaine on Webster. The chief said the department had some previous history with Webster, but not much.

Brown has been with the department for four years and is part of the Strategic Response Unit. He has has received eight written commendations and an oral reprimand, according to the department. Following the shooting Brown was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Staff Writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Dayton woman pleads guilty to shooting boyfriend over CashApp request
2
Man in critical condition following Dayton shooting
3
Riverside man ID’d in deadly Memorial Day weekend shooting in Dayton
4
Man sentenced to 11 years in death of man found wrapped in plastic in...
5
Man wanted on charges connected to weekend SWAT standoff

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top