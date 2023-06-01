No charges for officer who shot passenger fleeing Dayton traffic stop

A Dayton officer who shot and wounded a man in April who reportedly pulled a gun out of his pocket after he fled a traffic stop will not face criminal charges.
The man shot, identified as 36-year-old Delandrias Alan Webster of Dayton, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition following the April 10 officer-involved shooting.
Officer Riley Brown of the Dayton Police Department was identified as the officer who shot Webster. A Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday declined to indict Brown following an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Dayton police, the sheriff’s office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were conducting an auto theft suppression operation when an officer around 9:15 p.m. saw a blue SUV registered to a woman with a warrant and initiated a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, Webster fled from the front passenger seat. Brown pursued him on foot past an apartment building and into an alley. The officer ordered Webster to stop and show his hands. At one point, Webster removed a gun from his pocket and Brown fired multiple shots, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said during an April 11 media briefing following the shooting.
Brown fired four rounds and Afzal said Webster had multiple wounds but it was not clear how many times he had been shot.
Investigators reportedly found a handgun, two cellphones and suspected cocaine on Webster. The chief said the department had some previous history with Webster, but not much.
Brown has been with the department for four years and is part of the Strategic Response Unit. He has has received eight written commendations and an oral reprimand, according to the department. Following the shooting Brown was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
Staff Writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.
