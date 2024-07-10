Sheriff: NW Ohio man fleeing child sexual abuse material charges has Greene County ties

Updated 3 hours ago
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a northwest Ohio man who is wanted for sex offenses involving a minor.

According to a post from the Maumee Police Division shared by the sheriff’s office, Dominick Pickles, 24, of Defiance, was arrested in the fall of 2023 and charged with “various sex offenses” after officers caught him seated in a vehicle with an 11-year-old in the middle of the night.

Maumee police said that Pickles had traveled from Defiance to Maumee to visit the child.

Pickles was charged in Lucas County and eventually pleaded guilty to felony charges related to child sexual abuse materials, after which he cut off his ankle monitor and didn’t show up for his sentencing hearing at the end of April.

The sheriff’s office said that Pickles is believed to have ties to Greene County, but he has a nationwide pickup warrant.

