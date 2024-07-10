Sheriff: NW Ohio man fleeing child sexual abuse material charges has Greene County ties

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a northwest Ohio man who is wanted for sex offenses involving a minor.

According to a post from the Maumee Police Division shared by the sheriff’s office, Dominick Pickles, 24, of Defiance, was arrested in the fall of 2023 and charged with “various sex offenses” after officers caught him seated in a vehicle with an 11-year-old in the middle of the night.