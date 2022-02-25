Oakwood police urge changes after thefts from mailboxes lead to fraud

According to Mason, Kettering police have identified four individuals suspected of cashing the checks, with charges pending the result of grand jury deliberations in the coming week.

The Kettering stolen checks ranged from $1,625 to $2,210, according to Mason. He said the suspects took the checks, changed the name of the payee and the amount of money the checks were written for, and were then able to cash the checks.

In the new Oakwood cases, Public Safety officials urged residents to use caution.

“Due to the frequency with which this is occurring, both in Oakwood and other area communities, the Safety Department is recommending that anyone mailing something of significant importance, money, or checks do so inside the Post Office branch rather than using the standalone drop boxes,” Public Safety officials said.

Anyone who suspects their mail has been stolen or otherwise tampered with should immediately contact the Oakwood Public Safety Department at 937-298-2122 to file a report.

Federal mail theft is a felony, punishable up to five years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000, records show.