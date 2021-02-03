Ohio AG: ‘Andre Hill should not be dead;’ Ex-officer indicted for murder

“Andre Hill should not be dead,” Yost said.

Hill, 47, was shot and killed Dec. 22 when Coy and another officer responded to a report of a man sitting in a car, turning the engine on and off intermittently. During the interaction, Coy said he thought he saw a gun in Hill’s right hand, the attorney general said.

“No weapon was found on the scene,” Yost said.

The city of Columbus asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the officer-involved shooting, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office will be the special prosecutor in the case.

“The vast virtue of law enforcement is diminished by the very few bad actors among its ranks,” Yost said. “And only by holding a bad actor accountable can that virtue be sustained. Here’s what I mean in plain English: Same rules for everybody.”

“Let me be clear that I believe the evidence in this case supports the indictment and my office will vigorously prosecute this case,” Yost said.

Bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone before being shot by Coy. There is no audio of the shooting because Coy didn’t turn on his bodycam until after the shooting, but an automatic “look back” feature caught the footage, the Associated Press reported.