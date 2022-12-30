Ohio AG sues 7 businesses, including Dayton fence company

A phone number for the business has been disconnected and a social media page for the fencing contractor indicates the business is permanently closed. No attorney of record was listed for the company nor Wood.

Yost’s office also sued a Springfield contractor, MH&D Construction and its owner, Michael Collett of Springboro, accused of swindling $31,600 from consumers for home improvement projects that were never completed.

MH&D Construction was established Jan. 19, 2021, as a limited liability company, according to a certificate from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court cites two violations of the Consumer Sales Practices Act and one violation of the Home Solicitation Sales Act.

“After receiving payment, defendants sometimes began work but failed to complete the work,” the lawsuit alleged.

The business also “provided incomplete, shoddy and substandard services to consumers and then failed to correct such work” and “refused to refund consumers’ deposits or payments despite consumers’ requests for refunds,” the document stated.

No attorney of record was listed in court documents, and no phone number for the business nor Collett was available.

The lawsuit asks for a declaratory judgment and for the defendant to pay restitution plus damages to affected consumers, to be barred from business until restitution is paid and to cover court costs. It also asks the court to assess a civil penalty of up to $25,000 for each violation.

The other five lawsuits involve two Columbus driveway repair and installation businesses; the owners of three Cincinnati-area appliance supply companies; a Hilliard caterer; and a Heath furniture store.

Ohioans who suspect unfair or deceptive business practices can contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.