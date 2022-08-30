Ohio man robs same Dayton store 5 times, gets more than 8 years

“Carter victimized the store’s employees and patrons by brandishing a firearm on five separate occasions,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the Southern District of Ohio. “These crimes are violent and warrant a significant sentence of imprisonment.”

Carter admitted to using a gun and stealing cash from the store five times. He pleaded guilty in July 2021 to interfering with commerce by threats or violence and to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, the DOJ said.