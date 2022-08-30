dayton-daily-news logo
Ohio man robs same Dayton store 5 times, gets more than 8 years

The front windows of the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse downtown. THOMAS GNAU / STAFF FILE

Credit: Thomas Gnau

Crime & Law
By
Updated 33 minutes ago

A 22-year-old Central Ohio man was sentenced Tuesday to more than eight years in federal prison for robbing the same Dollar General store five times last year in Dayton.

David Joseph Carter II, of Powell, used a gun to rob the Dollar General store on Salem Avenue on Feb. 3, 8, 13, 28 and March 7, 2021, according to documents filed in U.S District Court in Dayton.

David Carter II

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“Carter victimized the store’s employees and patrons by brandishing a firearm on five separate occasions,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the Southern District of Ohio. “These crimes are violent and warrant a significant sentence of imprisonment.”

Carter admitted to using a gun and stealing cash from the store five times. He pleaded guilty in July 2021 to interfering with commerce by threats or violence and to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, the DOJ said.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
