Ohio troopers make more than 27% of arrests in 6-state initiative

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
7 minutes ago

Troopers in Ohio made more than 27% of all drug and illegal weapons arrests during a recent enforcement collaboration with troopers from the five bordering states.

The high-visibility enforcement initiative from 12:01 a.m. Thursday through 11:59 p.m. Saturday included the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police.

Ohio troopers made 20 illegal weapons arrest and 134 drug arrests. Combined, the six law enforcement agencies made 487 drug arrests and 76 for illegal weapons.

“By stopping drugs and illegal weapons from being on our roadways, we are making an impact in our communities,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “The partnerships with our neighboring states help make the roads safer for everyone to travel into and out of Ohio.”

Two significant arrests in Ohio included a Saturday stop on Interstate 80 in Ottaway County that led troopers to seize 198 pounds of marijuana and a stop on Saturday on state Route 823 in Scioto County that resulted in the seizure of 264 grams of cocaine, according to the patrol.

