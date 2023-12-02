One in custody after six-hour standoff in Harrison Twp

16 minutes ago
One person is in custody after a six-hour-long standoff in Harrison Township on Friday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, emergency crews were called to the first block of Walbrook Avenue at around 2:49 p.m. after 911 callers said that a man was outside with a woman, fired a gun in the air, and then went back inside.

The situation turned into a standoff, and a SWAT crew responded to the scene.

Dispatch records said that a suspect was in custody as of 8:54 p.m., and there were no reported injuries.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

