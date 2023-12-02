One in custody after six-hour standoff in Harrison Twp

One person is in custody after a six-hour-long standoff in Harrison Township on Friday afternoon.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, emergency crews were called to the first block of Walbrook Avenue at around 2:49 p.m. after 911 callers said that a man was outside with a woman, fired a gun in the air, and then went back inside.
The situation turned into a standoff, and a SWAT crew responded to the scene.
Dispatch records said that a suspect was in custody as of 8:54 p.m., and there were no reported injuries.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Dayton considering major expansion of police license plate readers
2
Englewood man sentenced to probation in sexual assault case
3
Hamilton man indicted in Kettering Fifth Third Bank robbery
4
Greene County florist with $100K judgment wanted after no-show in...
5
Ex-Miami County man, 84, sentenced for investment fraud against...
About the Author