One in hospital after reported shooting in Trotwood

One person is in the hospital after a reported shooting in Trotwood Friday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, police were called to the 2000 block of Springmeadow Lane at around 5 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

911 callers told dispatchers that they heard five to 10 gunshots, and that a young man had been shot, dispatch records said.

Medics took one person to Kettering Health Dayton, records said.

The shooting remains under investigation by Trotwood police.

