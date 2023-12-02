One in hospital after reported shooting in Trotwood

One person is in the hospital after a reported shooting in Trotwood Friday afternoon.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, police were called to the 2000 block of Springmeadow Lane at around 5 p.m. on a report of shots fired.
911 callers told dispatchers that they heard five to 10 gunshots, and that a young man had been shot, dispatch records said.
Medics took one person to Kettering Health Dayton, records said.
The shooting remains under investigation by Trotwood police.
