One taken to hospital after reported shooting in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting was reported in Dayton Wednesday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the shooting was reported in the 3500 block of Stanford Place at 8:27 p.m.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that someone had been shot on the corner.

Medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.