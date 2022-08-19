dayton-daily-news logo
X

OVI checkpoint tonight in Harrison Twp.

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
Updated 13 minutes ago

There will be an OVI checkpoint tonight in Harrison Twp., conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County OVI Task Force.

The checkpoint is from 6 to 8 p.m. on state Route 48, accompanied by patrols in the area “to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes,” OSHP said in a release.

ExploreDayton man indicted for murder in 2-month-old son’s death

Sgt. Chris Colbert, Dayton Post assistant commander, said, ““There were 13,762 OVI-related crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in Ohio.”

So far this year in Montgomery County there have been 294 alcohol-related crashes and 90 drug-related crashes, as well as 34 fatal crashes, the highway patrol said.

State law requires that law enforcement announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints in advance.

In Other News
1
Police investigate ‘badly decomposed’ body found in Dayton garage as...
2
Woman indicted, accused of shooting woman during fight
3
Man in custody after jumping in river to escape police in Dayton
4
Nurse accused of stealing drugs from patients at Englewood retirement...
5
Pair use truck, chain to rip out ATM at Huber Heights bank

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top