There will be an OVI checkpoint tonight in Harrison Twp., conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County OVI Task Force.
The checkpoint is from 6 to 8 p.m. on state Route 48, accompanied by patrols in the area “to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes,” OSHP said in a release.
Sgt. Chris Colbert, Dayton Post assistant commander, said, ““There were 13,762 OVI-related crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in Ohio.”
So far this year in Montgomery County there have been 294 alcohol-related crashes and 90 drug-related crashes, as well as 34 fatal crashes, the highway patrol said.
State law requires that law enforcement announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints in advance.
