BreakingNews
2023 Dayton Greek Festival canceled, drive-thru event continues
X

Perjury charge dropped against man charged in connection to Katelyn Markham death investigation

Crime & Law
By
27 minutes ago
Jonathan Palmerton was accused of making a false statement ‘under oath or affirmation.’

HAMILTON — A felony perjury charge has been been dismissed against a Fairfield man accused of lying during official proceedings in connection with the investigation into the 2011 death of Katelyn Markham.

Jonathan Palmerton, 35, was arraigned Feb. 22 in Butler County Common Pleas Court for perjury after his arrest on a sealed indictment. He has been free on $50,000 cash or surety and bond was posted within hours of the arraignment.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said during today’s hearing he requested the charge be dismissed for now because of the circumstances of Palmerton’s case and that of John Carter, who is charged with murder, that will not allow Palmerton’s case to be tried before Carter, which is not set until June 2024.

And it is unlikely Palmerton’s case would be continued until after Carter’s case is litigated.

Gmoser said he plans to refile the charge against Palmerton after the Carter trial.

“I moved for a dismissal in this case because there is an inherent conflict in listing Mr. Palmerton as a potential witness in the Carter case and asking him to testify in advance of the Carter case (in his own trial if he wishes to take the stand),” Gmoser told the Journal-News.

Judge Jennifer McElfresh dismissed the charge at the prosecution’s request. Palmerton was released from his GPS monitor and requirement to report to pretrial services.

Explore$1M bond posted for John Carter, suspect in Katelyn Markham death case
ExploreRemains of Katelyn Markham decomposed before being dumped, anthropologist says
ExploreWhat will it take to solve the Katelyn Markham mystery after 11 years?
ExploreLarge crowd for film about Katelyn Markham’s death

ExplorePolice have person of interest, seek public help in Markham case

In Other News
1
‘Prayers for justice’ marks anniversary of death of family in West...
2
Dayton man charged in deadly, fiery Huber Heights crash indicted for...
3
Police: Adult accidentally shoots 10-year-old boy in Riverside
4
Riverside man faces 100 child porn charges
5
Dayton man indicted in Oakwood child pornography case

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top