Perjury charge dropped against man charged in connection to Katelyn Markham death investigation

Jonathan Palmerton, 35, was arraigned Feb. 22 in Butler County Common Pleas Court for perjury after his arrest on a sealed indictment. He has been free on $50,000 cash or surety and bond was posted within hours of the arraignment.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said during today’s hearing he requested the charge be dismissed for now because of the circumstances of Palmerton’s case and that of John Carter, who is charged with murder, that will not allow Palmerton’s case to be tried before Carter, which is not set until June 2024.