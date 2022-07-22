Pig found abandoned in Dayton alley with rope embedded in skin

A pig was found abandoned Thursday evening in a Dayton alley with a rope deeply embedded in its skin, causing severe lacerations.
“Any time we see an animal that is abandoned like this, we look for those in the community to help us find justice,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.
Agents from the humane society responded at approximately 5 p.m. to a call from the Dayton Police Department regarding the pig found in an alley behind East Hudson Avenue.
“The pig was tied under his front legs and around his neck with a thin nylon rope that was extremely durable,” a release from the humane society stated. “The rope was wrapped so tightly around the pig that it had embedded into the pig’s chest and neck causing severe lacerations.”
Agents said they removed the pig while it was squealing in fear and pain to the humane society’s rehabilitation center to receive medical treatment.
“We are the voice for the voiceless, but we can’t be everywhere and rely so much on our community to be the eyes and ears out there helping to report cases like this so that we can find those who are abusing animals and prosecute them accordingly,” Weltge said. “We are certain someone knows something about where this pig came from and encourage anyone with information to please contact us.”
Anyone with information about the pig’s owner is urged to contact the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Cruelty and Neglect Investigations Department at 937-262-8091.
About the Author