dayton-daily-news logo
X

Pig found abandoned in Dayton alley with rope embedded in skin

A pig was found abandoned in a Dayton alley with a rope deeply embedded in its skin, causing lacerations. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
A pig was found abandoned in a Dayton alley with a rope deeply embedded in its skin, causing lacerations. CONTRIBUTED

Crime & Law
By
4 minutes ago

A pig was found abandoned Thursday evening in a Dayton alley with a rope deeply embedded in its skin, causing severe lacerations.

“Any time we see an animal that is abandoned like this, we look for those in the community to help us find justice,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Agents from the humane society responded at approximately 5 p.m. to a call from the Dayton Police Department regarding the pig found in an alley behind East Hudson Avenue.

“The pig was tied under his front legs and around his neck with a thin nylon rope that was extremely durable,” a release from the humane society stated. “The rope was wrapped so tightly around the pig that it had embedded into the pig’s chest and neck causing severe lacerations.”

Agents said they removed the pig while it was squealing in fear and pain to the humane society’s rehabilitation center to receive medical treatment.

“We are the voice for the voiceless, but we can’t be everywhere and rely so much on our community to be the eyes and ears out there helping to report cases like this so that we can find those who are abusing animals and prosecute them accordingly,” Weltge said. “We are certain someone knows something about where this pig came from and encourage anyone with information to please contact us.”

Anyone with information about the pig’s owner is urged to contact the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Cruelty and Neglect Investigations Department at 937-262-8091.

Combined ShapeCaption
A pig was found abandoned Thursday, July 22, in an alley behind East Hudson Avenue in Dayton with a sturdy nylon rope wrapped so tightly it was embedded in the animal's skin, causing severe lacerations and pain. CONTRIBUTED

A pig was found abandoned Thursday, July 22, in an alley behind East Hudson Avenue in Dayton with a sturdy nylon rope wrapped so tightly it was embedded in the animal's skin, causing severe lacerations and pain. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
A pig was found abandoned Thursday, July 22, in an alley behind East Hudson Avenue in Dayton with a sturdy nylon rope wrapped so tightly it was embedded in the animal's skin, causing severe lacerations and pain. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Harrison Twp. church broken into, vandalized twice in same week
2
Dayton man found guilty of murder in wife’s 2019 shooting
3
Split commission approves license plate readers for split city
4
Man pleads guilty in Kettering child sex abuse, child porn case
5
Mondragon, one of last from Miami County drug ring, sentenced to 7...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top