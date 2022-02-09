Piqua man accused of heating knife on stove, burning young daughter’s face

A Piqua man is accused of heating a knife on a stove and burning his young daughter’s face with it and threatening to kill her.
Selemani Abdirashid Said, 38, had his case bound over Wednesday to a Miami County grand jury after he was charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor domestic violence.
Piqua police were called around 6 p.m. Feb. 1 to an apartment in the 400 block of Wood Street after a neighbor reported hearing a father screaming at his young daughter and threatening to kill her, according to an affidavit filed in Miami County Municipal Court.
Said is accused of torturing or abusing his 9-year-old daughter “by heating up a knife on a stove and burning her face with it as punishment” while his father’s girlfriend held her head down, which left a scar following the incident that reportedly happened in November, the affidavit stated.
Said reportedly told the officer on Feb. 1 that his daughter was in trouble because she went to a birthday party over the weekend and that a video showed her “touching boys” when she linked arms with a boy, according to the court document.
When the girl was in a room without her father, she whispered to the officer that “she was scared for her life,” the affidavit stated.
Two people flagged down the officer outside the apartment who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of Said. They said Said has killed people in the past and beheaded someone in front of his daughter but it was deemed self defense. The girl also mentioned the beheading to the officer, saying her father said he would kill her and cut off her head like that person, the document stated.
The girl was placed into the custody of Miami County Children’s Services.
Said remains held on a $250,000 bond in the Miami County Jail.
About the Author