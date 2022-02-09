Piqua man accused of heating knife on stove, burning young daughter’s face

When the girl was in a room without her father, she whispered to the officer that “she was scared for her life,” the affidavit stated.

Two people flagged down the officer outside the apartment who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of Said. They said Said has killed people in the past and beheaded someone in front of his daughter but it was deemed self defense. The girl also mentioned the beheading to the officer, saying her father said he would kill her and cut off her head like that person, the document stated.

The girl was placed into the custody of Miami County Children’s Services.

Said remains held on a $250,000 bond in the Miami County Jail.