Piqua man arrested, accused in 2021 child sex offense

TROY — A Piqua man is being held in the Miami County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arrest on a warrant in an alleged 2021 sex offense.
Angel Jimenez, 22, pleaded not guilty Miami County Common Pleas Court to a felony count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The charge alleges he engaged in sexual conduct with a minor older than 13 but younger than 16 in January 2021 in Piqua.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for later this week. If Jimenez posts bail, he will be required by the court to wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with the alleged victim.
