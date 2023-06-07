X

Piqua man arrested, accused in 2021 child sex offense

Crime & Law
By
40 minutes ago

TROY — A Piqua man is being held in the Miami County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arrest on a warrant in an alleged 2021 sex offense.

Angel Jimenez, 22, pleaded not guilty Miami County Common Pleas Court to a felony count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The charge alleges he engaged in sexual conduct with a minor older than 13 but younger than 16 in January 2021 in Piqua.

ExploreWrongful death lawsuit dismissed against Dayton police officers from June 2022 incident

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for later this week. If Jimenez posts bail, he will be required by the court to wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with the alleged victim.

In Other News
1
Wrongful death lawsuit dismissed against Dayton police officers from...
2
2 charged with murder in Dayton shooting that killed 1, injured 4
3
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Kettering home after man reports domestic...
4
Ohio AG: Phony charity for East Palestine after toxic train crash must...
5
Prosecutor: No public funds to be used in retrial of Gurpreet Singh...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top