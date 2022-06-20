dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police: 15-year-old girl fatally stabs brother, 16, in fight over PlayStation

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By PJ O'Keefe, WCPO
45 minutes ago

A 15-year-old girl was charged with murder on Monday after she reportedly stabbed her 16-year-old brother to death during an argument about a video game system.

The stabbing was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of Meredith Drive in Springfield Twp. in suburban Cincinnati.

Officers arrived on scene to find the 16-year-old with a stab wound. The teen was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Springfield Twp. Police Department said the 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder. This news outlet is not naming her because she is not charged in adult court.

Police did not provide any further information about what led to the fatal stabbing. However, in 911 calls, a woman who identifies herself as the mother of both children said her daughter stabbed her son after he stole her Playstation 4.

In Other News
1
Crews called after pedestrian struck in northern Warren County
2
DOJ wants retired Beavercreek DARE officer sentenced to more than 15...
3
Man dead after early morning shooting in Harrison Twp.
4
Monroe woman accused of shooting husband declared competent for trial
5
Traffic enforcement effort focusing on U.S. 35, other major Dayton...

About the Author

PJ O'Keefe, WCPO
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top