Police: Dayton shooting victim drives self to hospital

A man who was shot Friday night in Dayton drove himself to Miami Valley Hospital.
The shooting was reported at 9:07 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The gunshot victim, whose condition was not available, said the shooting happened at Salem and Emerson avenues.
The Dayton Police Department is investigating.
