Police: Dayton shooting victim drives self to hospital

No arrest has been made in a Saturday night shooting that caused a 21-year-old to be transported to Miami Valley Hospital and Springfield police continue to investigate it.

No arrest has been made in a Saturday night shooting that caused a 21-year-old to be transported to Miami Valley Hospital and Springfield police continue to investigate it.

39 minutes ago

A man who was shot Friday night in Dayton drove himself to Miami Valley Hospital.

The shooting was reported at 9:07 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The gunshot victim, whose condition was not available, said the shooting happened at Salem and Emerson avenues.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating.

