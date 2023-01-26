Police: Death of Miami University student may be due to murder-suicide

The Dublin Police Department has announced that the death of a Miami University student and his parents may have been the result of a murder-suicide.
The university announced on Jan. 20 that Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, was found dead in his home along with his mother and father.
According to a release, just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 Dublin police were called to a home in the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle after a friend of one of the residents requested a well-being check. Police found the student as well as his parents Rajan Rajaram, 54, and Santalatha Rajan, 51, dead inside.
Police said that, based on an initial investigation, that all three were killed by a firearm and had been dead for several days.
“Preliminarily, Dublin Police detectives suspect the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide,” the release said. Police did not say who they believed to be the shooter.
Anish Rajaram was a sophomore in the Farmer School of Business and a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity an Pi Sigma Epsilon.
The university asked any students who need support contact Student Counseling Services at 513-529-4634, the Dean of Students office at 513-529-1877, or the Help Over the Phone Everywhere line at 855-249-5649, which is available 24/7.
