Police investigate after woman shot in foot in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the foot in Dayton Thursday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the shooting was reported at 8:54 p.m. in the 2400 block of Greenway Street.

A 911 caller said that the gunshot came from outside the house.

Dispatch records don’t say that anyone was taken to the hospital.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

