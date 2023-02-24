Police investigate after woman shot in foot in Dayton

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the foot in Dayton Thursday evening.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the shooting was reported at 8:54 p.m. in the 2400 block of Greenway Street.
A 911 caller said that the gunshot came from outside the house.
Dispatch records don’t say that anyone was taken to the hospital.
