Reported stray bullet sends one to hospital in Dayton

Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the shooting was reported at 4:51 p.m. at the Stop N’ Shop at 2454 N. Gettysburg Ave.
Records said that a man called 911 to say that he had been shot and was being driven to the hospital.
Another caller told dispatchers that the shots were fired outside the store and a bullet flew into the store and hit an employee in the neck.
A private vehicle took the victim to Kettering Health Dayton, records said.
