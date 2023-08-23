Reported stray bullet sends one to hospital in Dayton

Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the shooting was reported at 4:51 p.m. at the Stop N’ Shop at 2454 N. Gettysburg Ave.

Records said that a man called 911 to say that he had been shot and was being driven to the hospital.

Another caller told dispatchers that the shots were fired outside the store and a bullet flew into the store and hit an employee in the neck.

A private vehicle took the victim to Kettering Health Dayton, records said.