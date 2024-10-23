1 taken to hospital after accidentally shooting themself

One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records said that officers were called to the 300 block of Superior Avenue at 4:07 p.m.
Dayton police said that they determined that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted, and took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
