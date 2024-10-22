Police investigating reported shooting in Trotwood

Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Trotwood Tuesday afternoon.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the possible shooting was reported at 3:18 p.m. in the 5500 block of Autumn Woods Drive.
No further information was available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
