Police investigating reported shooting in Trotwood

1 hour ago
Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Trotwood Tuesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the possible shooting was reported at 3:18 p.m. in the 5500 block of Autumn Woods Drive.

No further information was available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

