X

Police investigating threat against Fairmont High School

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Crime & Law
By
33 minutes ago

Kettering police announced Monday that they are investigating a threat made to Fairmont High School.

In a post on social media, the police department said that they are investigating leads and will update as new information is received.

In an email to parents, Fairmont High School Principal Tyler Alexander said that the threat was made via social media and added that the administration was working with the district’s central office and police to investigate.

This threat comes less than a week after police said a Beavercreek man called the school to threaten people who identify as LGBTQ+. The call came after the high school’s students last month chose two gender-fluid teens as prom king and queen.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Worker files lawsuit after police task force raids smoke shop seeking...
2
Dayton man indicted in sexual assault of UD student
3
2 youths arrested after shots fired in Huber Heights
4
Miami County school custodian indicted on child sex charges involving...
5
Man gets up to life in prison for July 2020 deadly shooting in Harrison...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top