Police investigating threat against Fairmont High School

Kettering police announced Monday that they are investigating a threat made to Fairmont High School.
In a post on social media, the police department said that they are investigating leads and will update as new information is received.
In an email to parents, Fairmont High School Principal Tyler Alexander said that the threat was made via social media and added that the administration was working with the district’s central office and police to investigate.
This threat comes less than a week after police said a Beavercreek man called the school to threaten people who identify as LGBTQ+. The call came after the high school’s students last month chose two gender-fluid teens as prom king and queen.
