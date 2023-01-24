Police investigation underway on Miller Lane in Butler Twp.

Butler Twp. police officers on Tuesday afternoon were conducting an investigation following a report of gunfire.
The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 6700 block of Miller Lane, according to the Huber Heights Police Division, which dispatches for the Butler Twp. Police Department.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.
Yellow crime tape blocked the entrances to the parking lot for two restaurants, Olive Garden and Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, and officers were seen entering Olive Garden.
In a parking lot, police were seen taking prints and searching a car before it was towed. Police removed the crime tape around 4:15 p.m.
We will update this report as we learn new information.
