Police investigation underway on Southshore Drive in Dayton

Multiple Dayton police crews responded to apartment buildings on Southshore Drive on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. PARKER PERRY / STAFF
Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker - Dayton Daily News
20 minutes ago

Multiple Dayton Police Department cruisers were parked outside apartment buildings on Southshore Drive Friday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate shots were fired into one of the buildings. Police said no one was injured.

At least one officer on the scene was scene carrying a shield.

We are working to learn more and will update with story as more information is available.

