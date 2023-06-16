X

Police: Man in ongoing dispute had Molotov cocktail

Crime & Law
By
33 minutes ago

A 25-year-old Fairborn man accused of having a Molotov cocktail is facing two felony charges.

Shawn David James Dafler, 25, was arraigned Wednesday in Vandalia Municipal Court for unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and aggravated possession of drugs.

Dafler reportedly had been involved in ongoing and escalating incidents since early May involving the same man, who has sought a protection order. Dafler was arrested June 11 and found in possession of a Molotov cocktail — a glass bottle filled with flammable liquids — after he returned to the scene of another incident of criminal damaging to a vehicle, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

“I believe the facts presented in this investigation show that Mr. Dafler was in possession of an incendiary device, which he intended to use as a dangerous ordnance and do additional physical harm to (the other man’s) vehicle by means of fire. In total, there are multiple police reports and incidents where there is a pattern of escalating violence and threats from Mr. Dafler toward (the other man),” the affidavit stated.

Dafler is held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Judge finds man not guilty of robbery at Esther Price on Valentine’s...
2
Charges added in man’s reckless homicide case; claims shooting was...
3
‘The most heinous, monstrous crime’: Man accused of killing 3 young...
4
Miami County man gets maximum sentence for crash that killed local...
5
Charges dismissed in Dayton child porn case after man dies

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top