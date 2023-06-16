Police: Man in ongoing dispute had Molotov cocktail

A 25-year-old Fairborn man accused of having a Molotov cocktail is facing two felony charges.

Shawn David James Dafler, 25, was arraigned Wednesday in Vandalia Municipal Court for unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and aggravated possession of drugs.

Dafler reportedly had been involved in ongoing and escalating incidents since early May involving the same man, who has sought a protection order. Dafler was arrested June 11 and found in possession of a Molotov cocktail — a glass bottle filled with flammable liquids — after he returned to the scene of another incident of criminal damaging to a vehicle, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

“I believe the facts presented in this investigation show that Mr. Dafler was in possession of an incendiary device, which he intended to use as a dangerous ordnance and do additional physical harm to (the other man’s) vehicle by means of fire. In total, there are multiple police reports and incidents where there is a pattern of escalating violence and threats from Mr. Dafler toward (the other man),” the affidavit stated.

Dafler is held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.