Police: Man nearly ran over bike officers, spectators for Kettering’s Go 4th fireworks

“However, the defendant made a sharp right turn to bypass the marked police vehicle, accelerated at a high rate of speed, nearly striking more bike officers and several pedestrians,’ the court record stated.

Butts was taken into custody when the Hyundai finally came to a stop in a parking lot inside Delco Park.

There were no injuries reported.

He was booked into the Kettering City Jail and then transferred to the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held on two counts of felonious assault and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business.

Butts is next scheduled to appear Wednesday in Kettering Municipal Court.