Police: Man pistol-whips clerk, only robs Dayton store of $20

Bond was set at $100,000 for a man accused of pistol-whipping a clerk on the face Saturday before taking off with a strongbox from the Dayton store.

Owen Ray Lingus, 22 of Dayton, was charged Monday in Dayton Municipal Court with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Police responded to Beso’s Vape Shop at 765 Troy St. after a man, later identified as Lingus, was reportedly wearing black clothing, had a black bandanna over his face and a black handgun when he robbed the business, according to an affidavit.

Lingus is accused of hitting the clerk’s face with the gun, which caused the woman to suffer “a serious injury to her right eye area from being struck,” the affidavit stated.

Bystanders told officers that the suspect had taken off some of his clothes and was in the area of the 600 block of Troy Street. Officers spotted Lingus and ordered to him to stop, but he ran before officers were able to apprehend him next to a home in the 400 block of Deeds Avenue, the document read.

Officers searched the area where Lingus initially was hiding and found the stolen strongbox, a loaded Glock handgun and black clothing. The strongbox only contained about $20 in different denominations, the affidavit stated.

Lingus is in the Montgomery County Jail.