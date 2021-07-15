Police: Pair throws hot grease, bleach on man’s ex-girlfriend in Harrison Twp.

Jamario Valentine, 22, and Nailah Lowe, 21, both of Dayton, were indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury for aggravated burglary, felonious assault, abduction and intimidation of a crime victim. Valentine also faces a second abduction charge, kidnaping someone younger than 13; and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Valentine and Lowe are accused of getting into an argument with Valentine’s ex-girlfriend on May 1 when they went to her apartment in the 1900 block of Gant Drive. They entered the apartment without permission “and threw hot grease and bleach on her while holding her against her will,” an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court stated.