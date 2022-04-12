dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police presence reported outside Miamisburg residence

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
43 minutes ago
Officers dispatched for wanted person

Police are outside of a building in the 500 block of Cherry Hill Drive in Miamisburg for a wanted person.

Officers arrived on scene at 4:25 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

ExploreMotions denied, DNA question resolved in Miami University rape case

Dispatch records said that police made announcements and that they believe the person may have a few handguns.

Medics are currently staged on scene, records said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Motions denied, DNA question resolved in Miami University rape case
2
Dayton woman indicted, accused of sexual conduct with a minor
3
Uptick in robberies prompts Dayton police to remind public of safe...
4
Clark County man sentenced to more than 15 years for federal drug, gun...
5
Lebanon man on parole sentenced after 3rd rape conviction

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top