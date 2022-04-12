Police presence reported outside Miamisburg residence

Police are outside of a building in the 500 block of Cherry Hill Drive in Miamisburg for a wanted person.
Officers arrived on scene at 4:25 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Dispatch records said that police made announcements and that they believe the person may have a few handguns.
Medics are currently staged on scene, records said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
