Police release photo of suspect in Middletown bank robbery

Crime & Law
By
43 minutes ago
Anyone with information asked to call detective.

Middletown police released photos of a person wanted for questioning in the robbery of Lebanon Citizens National Bank Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is shown from bak security video wearing a red hoodie and sunglasses. The person walked into LCNB on Marie Drive at about 1:08 p.m. and passed a note to a bank teller, demanding cash. According to the police report, the robber fled with about $2,000.

Police said the suspect appears to be a white male, large build and driving a black Chevy Cruze.

If you know who this is or have information regarding the robbery, contact a detective at 513-425-7796 or send us a private message via the police social media page.

Dispatchers received a call from a security monitor company reporting multiple silent teller hold-up alarms at LCNB. Officers responded and were told by a teller who stepped outside that there had been a robbery.

Credit: Angela Otis

Credit: Angela Otis

