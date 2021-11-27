Police seek help to solve theft of trailer from Bill’s Donut Shop lot

A large flatbed trailer was stolen last week from the parking lot of Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville.
Now, police are asking for the public’s help to identify the white box truck and suspects involved in the felony theft that happened around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at the lot, 268 N. Main St. (also known as state Route 48).
Anyone with information is urged to contact detective Ashley Beane at 937-428-4752 or the Centerville police confidential tip line at 937-433-6590.
