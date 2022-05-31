BreakingNews
Victim ID’d in Trotwood deadly shooting; Police name person of interest
Police simultaneously raid drug houses in Dayton, Kettering, Miamisburg, West Carrollton

A joint police operation last week conducted simultaneous raids of six drug houses in Dayton, Kettering, Miamisburg and West Carrollton.

The search warrants executed at 10 a.m. Wednesday followed a six-month investigation into “a criminal enterprise distributing marijuana as well as marijuana byproducts throughout southwest Ohio,” according to a release from the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit made up of the Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro and West Carrollton police departments.

Police seized more than 70 pounds of suspected marijuana; 10 pounds of hash oil/wax; 8,000 THC cartridges for vaping devices; four guns; and electronic devices and documentation during the six simultaneous May 26, 2022, raids conducted by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit along with the Warren County Drug Task Force in Dayton, Kettering, Miamisburg and West Carrollton. CONTRIBUTED

Officers seized more than 70 pounds of suspected marijuana; 10 pounds of hash oil/wax; 8,000 THC cartridges for vaping devices; four guns; and electronic devices and documentation during the raids conducted along with the Warren County Drug Task Force.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $175,000, the release stated.

The raids involved four residences, one business and one storage unit, said officer John Davis of the Centerville Police Department.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Davis said.

