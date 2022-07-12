Police, SWAT respond to Mason hotel where escaped inmate is located

Police and SWAT members have surrounded a Mason hotel where officials said an escaped inmate is located, according to our news partners at WCPO.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said detectives went to the Baymont Inn near the site of the former Beach Waterpark in Mason to serve warrants for Thomas Cromwell’s arrest. The sheriff’s office said it called Mason police and Warren County SWAT when Cromwell refused to cooperate.
Hotel guests said an employee went door-to-door, evacuating people from the building around 3 p.m.
Cromwell, 27, escaped from the River City Correctional Center in Camp Washington with another inmate, 29-year-old Shawn Black, between midnight and 1 a.m. July 9. The two were discovered missing when staff discovered bedding and clothes made in the shape of a person in Cromwell’s bed that morning.
“We want to reiterate that Mr. Cromwell’s escape from River City Correctional Center was not under the supervision of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office,” spokesperson Kyla Woods said. “We were notified and asked to investigate the incident.”
Mason police are leading the SWAT situation.
WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with the latest information when it is available.
About the Author