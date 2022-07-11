Police: Dayton woman shot auto parts customer after attack

Watson told police she fired her gun once at the woman because she believed the woman was coming at her for another attack, according to the court document.

“A video taken by an unknown witness appeared on social media capturing the incident and shows (the gunshot victim) attacking Watson. It then shows Watson retrieving a gun and pointing it at (the victim) and firing it at her as she is walking away,” the affidavit stated.

The gunshot victim, a 33-year-old Dayton woman, was driven by her boyfriend to Miami Valley Hospital following the shooting. Her condition was not known but the woman was alert in the video.

Watson is in the Montgomery County Jail, where she has been held since her Thursday arrest by Dayton police.

The Dayton Daily News is awaiting a statement from O’Reilly Auto Parts on the shooting and Watson’s employment status.