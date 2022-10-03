Postal service offers up to $50K reward for help solving mail carrier robberies

The robberies took place on Sept. 22. Two mail carriers say they were approached and told to hand over their keys to blue mailboxes. One mail carrier said in a 9-1-1 that the suspect made off with his key.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who committed an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service employee,” the United States Postal Inspection Service said in an announcement.