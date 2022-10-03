Postal service offers up to $50K reward for help solving mail carrier robberies

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information that will help them solve robberies of mail carriers that took place last month in Dayton and in Trotwood.
The robberies took place on Sept. 22. Two mail carriers say they were approached and told to hand over their keys to blue mailboxes. One mail carrier said in a 9-1-1 that the suspect made off with his key.
“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who committed an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service employee,” the United States Postal Inspection Service said in an announcement.
The first robbery of a postal worker took place around 12:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Melbourne Avenue in Dayton and the second took place around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Malden Avenue in Trotwood. The alert said the suspect in the Dayton robbery was last seen entering a black Nissan sedan and traveled west on Edison Street towards N. Gettysburg Avenue.
“Take no action to apprehend these persons yourself,” the post office’s inspection service said.
To report a tip, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.
